Soccer-Leipzig unfazed by Laimer transfer link to Bayern ahead of Super Cup

He knows it as well and he is of the opinion that he also wants clarity at some stage." Leipzig face visitors Bayern for the first domestic title of the season and Tedesco said he had no concerns over Laimer's commitment despite the player possibly facing his future club.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:47 IST
German Cup winners RB Leipzig are untroubled about the possible transfer of midfielder Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich as they prepare for their German Super Cup clash against the Bundesliga champions on Saturday. Austria international Laimer has been reportedly in talks with Bayern over a move before the season starts on Aug. 5

"I am happy he is my player. As long as there's nothing else he has my full support and is being treated like all the other players," Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco told a news conference on Thursday. "Obviously on this issue the longer it drags on the more difficult it will become to do it (the transfer) so time is on our side. He knows it as well and he is of the opinion that he also wants clarity at some stage."

Leipzig face visitors Bayern for the first domestic title of the season and Tedesco said he had no concerns over Laimer's commitment despite the player possibly facing his future club. "This situation is a first for me but I have no such thoughts," Tedesco said when asked whether 25-year-old Laimer's performance could be affected by the circumstances.

"He trains intensely. He is an athlete, a strong character, an important player for our team who has the right attitude and mentality. So there are no problems."

