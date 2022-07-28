Soccer-Everton sign winger McNeil from Burnley
Everton have signed Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley with the English winger signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. When I heard about Everton's interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is," McNeil said.
Everton have signed Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley with the English winger signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the 22-year-old has joined the Merseyside club for a fee in the region of 20 million pounds ($24.24 million).
"It is an amazing feeling to sign. When I heard about Everton's interest I wanted to get it done straight away because of the club and how good the team is," McNeil said. "I feel playing under a manager like Frank Lampard, he will help me to get my stats up – and that is what I want to do and improve my game."
McNeil is Everton's third recruit of the close season after former Burnley team mate James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre. Everton, who survived the drop late last season to finish 16th, begin their league campaign at home to Chelsea on Aug. 6.
($1 = 0.8251 pounds)
