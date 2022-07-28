Sports News Roundup: Guardians overtake sloppy Red Sox; Luke Donald to be named European Ryder Cup captain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping-Ukraine war will not be free pass for drug cheats, says WADA boss

The Ukraine war will not provide a free pass for drug cheats, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) told Reuters, adding that testing of Russian athletes would continue even though most remain banned from international competition. WADA president Witold Banka said that it was monitoring the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which was continuing to test athletes, but admitted to concerns of gaps in collection and results management given Russia's long doping history.

Luke Donald to be named European Ryder Cup captain

Englishman Luke Donald will reportedly be named captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, replacing LIV Golf Series defector Henrik Stenson of Sweden. Stenson was stripped of his captaincy last week after he opted to jump to the lucrative but controversial Saudi-funded rival of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Motor racing-Vettel announces retirement, says his goals have shifted

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season, saying his goals had changed and he wanted to focus more on family and interests outside the sport. The 35-year-old German won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and spent six seasons with Ferrari before joining British-based Aston Martin, currently languishing ninth of 10 teams.

No deal with U.S. yet on Griner swap for 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer -Russia

Russia on Thursday said there was no deal yet with the United States on swapping detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and a former marine for a jailed Russian cast by prosecutors as one of the world's most prolific arms dealers. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release U.S. citizens held in Russia, and a source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

DE Carlos Dunlap signing with Chiefs

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agent told ESPN on Thursday. Drew Rosenhaus said the contract is worth up to $8 million for the 33-year-old veteran.

Cowboys signing USFL MVP WR KaVontae Turpin

The Dallas Cowboys are signing wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, the 2022 USFL Most Valuable Player. He led the USFL in receiving yards (540) and punt-return average (15.3) and was the only player to score a touchdown on a kickoff return as he helped the New Jersey Generals post a 9-1 record in the regular season.

MLB roundup: Guardians overtake sloppy Red Sox

Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking home run with one out in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians capitalized on shoddy defense by the host Boston Red Sox and recorded a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night. Naylor snapped a 6-6 tie when he hammered a 2-0 slider from Tanner Houck (5-4) over the Green Monster seats for his 14th homer. Naylor's fifth homer in 18 games this month helped Cleveland win for the seventh time in 10 games.

'No one explained any of it' - Griner relives her arrest in Russian trial

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Wednesday she was not read her rights when detained at a Moscow airport in February, as she stands trial for drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. The 31-year-old, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Rangers sign former No. 2 pick Kaapo Kakko to $4.2M extension

Forward Kaapo Kakko and the New York Rangers agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $4.2 million. The Rangers selected Kakko second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, and he set the team record with 19 points as an 18-year-old.

Soccer-Canadian soccer mishandled harassment complaints against coach Birarda-review

The Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) failed to adequately address sexual harassment allegations made against former Under-20 women's national team coach Bob Birarda in 2008, an independent review has concluded. The scandal had rocked Canadian soccer when more than a dozen former Under-20 players came forward and called for an investigation into Birarda, who was also the coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)