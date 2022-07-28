Left Menu

Entire nation cheering for you, Good luck: Prez Murmu to India's CWG 2022 contingent

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.The entire nation is cheering for you.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:39 IST
Entire nation cheering for you, Good luck: Prez Murmu to India's CWG 2022 contingent
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.

''The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!,'' she said in a tweet.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in the United Kingdom's Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

''On behalf of all fellow citizens, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. I am confident that our athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!,'' Murmu tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Ex-agriculture minister Pawar bats for GM crops to improve food security

Ex-agriculture minister Pawar bats for GM crops to improve food security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022