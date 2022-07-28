Entire nation cheering for you, Good luck: Prez Murmu to India's CWG 2022 contingent

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.

''The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!,'' she said in a tweet.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in the United Kingdom's Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

''On behalf of all fellow citizens, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022. I am confident that our athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud. The entire nation is cheering for you. Good luck, Team India!,'' Murmu tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)