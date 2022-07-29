Left Menu

Cricket-Rossouw guides South Africa to 58-run victory over England

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 96 as South Africa defeated England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Thursday, levelling the three-match series.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 29-07-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 02:27 IST
Cricket-Rossouw guides South Africa to 58-run victory over England
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 96 as South Africa defeated England by 58 runs in the second Twenty20 International on Thursday, levelling the three-match series. South Africa were sent into bat and posted a formidable 207 for three in their 20 overs, before restricting the home side to 149 all out in 16.4 overs of a reply in which the home side struggled from the start.

Captain Jos Buttler raced to 29 from 14 balls but was the first of three wickets for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (3-39), before the visitors’ spinners put a further brake on the scoring when Tabraiz Shamsi (3-27) and Keshav Maharaj (1-37) removed the remainder of the England top order. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 30 from 21 balls but when he was superbly caught by Lungi Ngidi off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada, the game was up.

South Africa’s batting effort was anchored by an excellent unbeaten 96 from 55 balls from Rossouw, who returned to international cricket after an absence of six years in the first game of the series on Wednesday. He put on 73 with opener Reeza Hendricks (53 from 32 balls) and 64 unbeaten for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (15 from 12 balls) to see the visitors past 200.

Rossouw scored all around the wicket but was particularly brutal hitting to the shorter straight boundaries and at the age of 32 looks to have given himself a second chance at an international career with the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia starting in October. The deciding third game of the series is on Sunday in Southampton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022