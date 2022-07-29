Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool Women to host rivals Everton at Anfield

Liverpool will host Everton in a Women's Super League (WSL) match at their historic home of Anfield for a second time on Sep. 25, the newly promoted club said on Friday.

Representative Image

Liverpool will host Everton in a Women's Super League (WSL) match at their historic home of Anfield for a second time on Sep. 25, the newly promoted club said on Friday. Liverpool, who secured their return to the WSL after winning the second division title in April, last hosted their city rivals at Anfield in 2019 in front of 23,500 fans.

Women's teams, including top flight WSL clubs, normally play at smaller stadiums, but have occasionally played at bigger venues, such as Premier League stadiums. Earlier this week, Arsenal announced they would host WSL fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, as well as all three of their Champions League group stage matches.

