Soccer-Liverpool Women to host rivals Everton at Anfield

Liverpool will host Everton in a Women's Super League (WSL) match at their historic home of Anfield for a second time on Sept. 25, the promoted club said on Friday.

Liverpool, who secured their return to the WSL after winning the second division title in April, last hosted their city rivals at Anfield in 2019 in front of 23,500 fans. Women's teams, including top flight WSL clubs, normally play at smaller stadiums, but have occasionally played at bigger venues, such as Premier League stadiums.

Manchester City Women later said the Etihad Stadium would host their home match against local rivals Manchester United on Dec. 11 in a repeat of the record-breaking game in 2019 which saw over 31,000 supporters attend. Chelsea Women's opening fixture at home to West Ham United will also take place at Stamford Bridge on Sept. 11.

Earlier this week, Arsenal announced they would host WSL fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, as well as all three of their Champions League group stage matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)