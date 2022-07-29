Left Menu

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:41 IST
Australia beat India by 3 wickets
Australia beat India by three wickets in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century.

Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.

Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Australia overhauled the target of 155 with an over to spare.

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for Australia with a 35-ball 52 not out.

For India, Renuka Singh grabbed four wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma took two wickets. Meghna Singh got one wicket.

Brief scores: India: 154/8 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Shafali Verma 48, Jess Jonassen 4/22).

Australia: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 52 not out; Renuka Singh 4/18, Deepti Sharma 2/24).

