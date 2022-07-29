Cycling-Vos wins stage six to extend lead before Tour heads to mountains

Yellow jersey holder Marianne Vos timed her sprint to perfection to win stage six of the women's Tour de France on Friday and extend her lead at the top of the general classification. Stage six was a hilly 129 km course from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim and Vos's Jumbo Visma team mates positioned themselves in the front with 2 km to go.

As the group sprinted to the finish, Vos accelerated and took the lead with 250 metres to go and eventually pipped Italian Marta Bastianelli of UAE Team ADQ by a mere bike length to win the stage while Lotte Kopecky was third. Lorena Wiebes, who won the first and fifth stages, crashed on a descent to fall behind but the Dutchwoman dusted herself off to get back on her bike and catch up despite a cut on her elbow and scrapes on her hip.

The last two stages will be in the mountains with Saturday's stage seven a 127.5 km ride from Selestat to Le Markstein Fellering in the Vosges mountains.

