NFL-Cardinals strike film study requirement from Murray's contract amid backlash

The Arizona Cardinals have dropped a clause from Kyler Murray's new contract that mandated he study footage of NFL games in his own time after the quarterback said those who were questioning his work ethic were being "disrespectful." The clause, which stipulated that the two-time Pro Bowl selection must spend four hours a week scrutinizing recordings of games, had been included in the 24-year-old's massive new $230.5 million contract extension.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 04:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 04:32 IST
The Arizona Cardinals have dropped a clause from Kyler Murray's new contract that mandated he study footage of NFL games in his own time after the quarterback said those who were questioning his work ethic were being "disrespectful."

The clause, which stipulated that the two-time Pro Bowl selection must spend four hours a week scrutinizing recordings of games, had been included in the 24-year-old's massive new $230.5 million contract extension. "After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the Cardinals said in a statement to NFL Network.

"It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract." Murray did not come out directly against the unusual language in his contract but was critical of any suggestion that he was not a hard worker, including when it comes to studying the strengths and weaknesses of opposing teams.

The electrifying Murray led Arizona to a red hot 10-2 start last season before they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Wild Card playoff round. Murray, whose contract runs through the 2028 season, threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

