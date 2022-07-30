Left Menu

Ronaldo: ''The king plays'' in Man United friendly game on Sunday

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 30-07-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 08:47 IST
Ronaldo: ''The king plays'' in Man United friendly game on Sunday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to make his return to playing for Manchester United in the club's exhibition game on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford after being absent from United's 21-man squad that flew to Norway on Friday for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid.

Responding to an Instagram post commenting on his omission from the United squad in Norway, Ronaldo responded with “Domingo o rei joga,” or “Sunday, the king plays.” If he does feature, it will be Ronaldo's first match for United since the 4-0 defeat at Brighton on May 7.

The 37-year-old striker missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club.

Ronaldo returned to United's training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

And the Portugal superstar has now claimed he is due to turn out for United on Sunday.

Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club's training base on Tuesday.

United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final friendly against Rayo before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on Aug. 7.

Before Ronaldo's latest comments, United hadn't said if he would be available against Rayo.

“Some of those absent from the squad,” United said, referring to the Atlético match, “will take part in Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022