PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:03 IST
President congratulates weightlifters Sargar, Poojary for winning medals at CWG 2022
Gururaja, the silver medalist at Gold Coast 2018, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category. Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary for winning the silver and bronze medal respectively in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

''Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally,'' Murmu tweeted.

Gururaja, the silver medalist at Gold Coast 2018, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 61kg category.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

''Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats,'' the President said in a tweet.

