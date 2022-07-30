Left Menu

CWG 2022: India's Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th in men's marathon

10

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:27 IST
CWG 2022: India's Nitendra Rawat finishes 12th in men's marathon
Nitendra Singh Rawat (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's Nitendra Singh Rawat finished 12th in the men's marathon event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. He clocked 2:19:22, which was 8:27 behind gold medal winner Victor Kiplangat of Uganda (2:10:55).

Nitendra Rawat's personal best is 2:16:05 at the Delhi Marathon earlier this year which the Indian long-distance runner won. Shivnath Singh owns the national record in the men's marathon with a timing of 2:12:00, set in 1978 in Jalandhar. It's India's longest-standing national record in athletics.

The 35-year-old Nitendra Rawat, a Rio 2016 Olympian, steadily went up the order in the race at CWG 2022. He was 16th after the 5km split and climbed up to 12th by the time he hit the 30km mark. He couldn't keep up the pace thereafter. In all, 18 athletes started the race. Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania, a world championship medallist, and Michael Githae of Kenya won silver and bronze, respectively.

Simbu finished the race at 2:12:29, while Githae snatched the bronze medal from Australia's Liam Adams by a seven-second difference. The Kenyan stopped at 2:13:16, while Adams huffed and puffed to the fourth position at 2:13:23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022