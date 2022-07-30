Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen crash out of German Cup with loss to third tier Elversberg

Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the German Cup first round with a shock 4-3 loss at third division Elversberg on Saturday. The hosts took the lead three times in the first half after Leverkusen had twice pulled level.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:46 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen crash out of German Cup with loss to third tier Elversberg

Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the German Cup first round with a shock 4-3 loss at third division Elversberg on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead three times in the first half after Leverkusen had twice pulled level. Elversberg, newly promoted to the third tier, refused to give up and bagged a fourth through Kevin Conrad's 74th minute header.

Leverkusen, who had been wasteful up front especially in the first half and with big gaps at the back, only managed to pull a goal back through Patrik Schick in the 89th. They failed to get past the first round of the competition for the first time in 11 years and will need to raise their game next week when they face Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener.

Dortmund booked their German Cup second round ticket on Friday with a dominant 3-0 win over third tier 1860 Munich. Fellow Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg struggled to get past fourth division Carl Zeiss Jena on the road and needed a second-half stoppage time own goal from Rene Lange to advance.

Cologne were not so lucky, going out 4-3 on penalties at Jahn Regensburg despite coming from two goals down to level the score over 90 minutes. Holders RB Leipzig, who face champions Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup later on Saturday, play their first round on Aug. 30 against Teutonia Ottensen from the fourth division.

Bayern are in action on Aug. 31 against Viktoria Cologne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022