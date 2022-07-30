Soccer-Leverkusen crash out of German Cup with loss to third tier Elversberg

Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen crashed out of the German Cup first round with a shock 4-3 loss at third division Elversberg on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead three times in the first half after Leverkusen had twice pulled level. Elversberg, newly promoted to the third tier, refused to give up and bagged a fourth through Kevin Conrad's 74th minute header.

Leverkusen, who had been wasteful up front especially in the first half and with big gaps at the back, only managed to pull a goal back through Patrik Schick in the 89th. They failed to get past the first round of the competition for the first time in 11 years and will need to raise their game next week when they face Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener.

Dortmund booked their German Cup second round ticket on Friday with a dominant 3-0 win over third tier 1860 Munich. Fellow Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg struggled to get past fourth division Carl Zeiss Jena on the road and needed a second-half stoppage time own goal from Rene Lange to advance.

Cologne were not so lucky, going out 4-3 on penalties at Jahn Regensburg despite coming from two goals down to level the score over 90 minutes. Holders RB Leipzig, who face champions Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup later on Saturday, play their first round on Aug. 30 against Teutonia Ottensen from the fourth division.

Bayern are in action on Aug. 31 against Viktoria Cologne.

