Left Menu

Motor racing-Dennis wins first of two home London Formula E races

Britain's Jake Dennis won the first round of a London Formula E double-header on Saturday while Stoffel Vandoorne finished second for Mercedes to increase his lead in the electric championship. Mercedes lead DS Techeetah by 37 points in the team standings. The second London race is on Sunday with two more after that in Seoul on Aug. 13 and 14.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:49 IST
Motor racing-Dennis wins first of two home London Formula E races
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Jake Dennis won the first round of a London Formula E double-header on Saturday while Stoffel Vandoorne finished second for Mercedes to increase his lead in the electric championship. Dennis led from pole for the Avalanche Andretti team to secure his first win of the season.

It was his second triumph in London after also winning last year at the ExCel centre. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries, the Formula E champion, was third for Mercedes.

Belgian Vandoorne now has 173 points in the drivers' standings, 26 clear of Jaguar's New Zealander Mitch Evans who finished sixth on Saturday. Mercedes lead DS Techeetah by 37 points in the team standings.

The second London race is on Sunday with two more after that in Seoul on Aug. 13 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022