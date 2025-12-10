U.S. News Round-up: Trump, Fonts, and Economic Strategies Unfold
This summary of U.S. domestic news includes President Trump's interviews for Federal Reserve chair, a switch back to Times New Roman in official communications, and Musk's reflections on government projects. Also covered: GE's stockpiling of yttrium, Trump's aid package for farmers, and public opinion on Venezuela strikes.
In a bustling week of U.S. domestic affairs, President Donald Trump prepares to finalize interviews for the Federal Reserve chair, indicating his administration's strategic moves in economic policy. The Financial Times reported upcoming discussions with Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor.
The U.S. State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, has restored Times New Roman as the default font for diplomatic communications, reversing his predecessor's choice of Calibri. Rubio criticized the previous change as misdirected, urging clarity and tradition in official documents.
Meanwhile, GE Vernova collaborates with the U.S. government to bolster rare earth stocks amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting industry's ongoing energy and resources challenges. This move reflects broader national efforts to ensure resource security amidst global supply chain constraints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
