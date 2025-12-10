Left Menu

Soyuz MS-27 Safely Returns International Crew to Earth

A Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft has successfully returned from space, bringing Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky, alongside NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, back to Earth. The mission concluded with a landing near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, as confirmed by Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

A Russian Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft has completed its mission, returning safely to Earth with an international crew onboard. Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky, together with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, were part of the expedition.

The spacecraft made a successful landing near the city of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan on Tuesday morning, arriving at 08:04 Moscow time (05:04 GMT). This marks a significant operation for both the Russian space agency Roscosmos and international space collaboration.

The safe return underscores the ongoing cooperation between Russian and American space agencies, emphasizing the importance of global partnerships in the realm of space exploration.

