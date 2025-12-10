Left Menu

Paramount's Hostile Bid Shakes Hollywood's Power Landscape

Paramount Skydance made a $108.4 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery, citing Warner Bros' lack of response. This move follows Netflix's $72 billion deal with the same company. The bid underscores a major power tussle in Hollywood's media landscape, with potential implications for the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:27 IST
Paramount's Hostile Bid Shakes Hollywood's Power Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment industry faces a seismic shift as Paramount Skydance launches a hostile bid valued at $108.4 billion for Warner Bros Discovery. The move follows Netflix's $72 billion deal, which faces criticism from prominent figures including U.S. President Donald Trump.

A securities filing revealed that the bid stemmed from Warner Bros' lack of responsiveness to Paramount's approaches. This attempt to acquire Warner Bros highlights a longstanding communication between the companies' top CEOs, David Ellison and David Zaslav.

As Hollywood witnesses this high-stakes power tussle, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has extended his ABC contract through 2027, maintaining his presence amidst industry turmoil. The outcomes of these corporate maneuvers could significantly shape the entertainment landscape for years to come.

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025