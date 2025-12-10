Paramount's Hostile Bid Shakes Hollywood's Power Landscape
Paramount Skydance made a $108.4 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery, citing Warner Bros' lack of response. This move follows Netflix's $72 billion deal with the same company. The bid underscores a major power tussle in Hollywood's media landscape, with potential implications for the entertainment industry.
The entertainment industry faces a seismic shift as Paramount Skydance launches a hostile bid valued at $108.4 billion for Warner Bros Discovery. The move follows Netflix's $72 billion deal, which faces criticism from prominent figures including U.S. President Donald Trump.
A securities filing revealed that the bid stemmed from Warner Bros' lack of responsiveness to Paramount's approaches. This attempt to acquire Warner Bros highlights a longstanding communication between the companies' top CEOs, David Ellison and David Zaslav.
As Hollywood witnesses this high-stakes power tussle, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has extended his ABC contract through 2027, maintaining his presence amidst industry turmoil. The outcomes of these corporate maneuvers could significantly shape the entertainment landscape for years to come.
