"Following a crash in the men's scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment," British Cycling said in a statement. Organisers said the session had been abandoned and the venue was being cleared following the collision.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:41 IST
Games-Cycling velodrome cleared after serious crash
A Commonwealth Games cycling session was abandoned after a serious crash at the velodrome during the second heat of the men's scratch race in Birmingham on Sunday. Team England's Matt Walls and Isle of Man's Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders.

Walls ended up in the crowd with his bike and a spectator was taken away in a wheelchair covered in blood, the BBC reported. "Following a crash in the men's scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment," British Cycling said in a statement.

Organizers said the session had been abandoned and the venue was being cleared following the collision.

