Motor racing-Verstappen wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:17 IST
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix for Red Bull from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare.
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, who started on pole position for the first time, taking third place in a repeat of the previous race in France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
