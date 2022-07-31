Soccer-Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up
Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems". Lea Schuller replaced Popp in Germany's attack while Svenja Huth took over as captain.
Germany suffered a major blow just ahead of kickoff in their Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday when striker and captain Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and had to pull out of the team. Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems".
Lea Schuller replaced Popp in Germany's attack while Svenja Huth took over as captain. Germany are looking to win a record-extending ninth Euros crown at Wembley Stadium.
