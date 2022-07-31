Left Menu

Soccer-Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up

Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems". Lea Schuller replaced Popp in Germany's attack while Svenja Huth took over as captain.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:38 IST
Soccer-Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Germany suffered a major blow just ahead of kickoff in their Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday when striker and captain Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and had to pull out of the team. Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems".

Lea Schuller replaced Popp in Germany's attack while Svenja Huth took over as captain. Germany are looking to win a record-extending ninth Euros crown at Wembley Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022