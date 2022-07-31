Left Menu

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on day 4

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:20 IST
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) Swimming: Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm) Table Tennis: Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm) Boxing: 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm) 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm) 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday) Cycling: Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm) Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm) Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm) Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm) Hockey: Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm) Weightlifting: Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm) Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm) Judo: Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards) Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards) Women's 48kg quarter finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm) Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards) Squash: Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm) Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm) Lawn Bowls: Women's four semifinal: 1 pm.

