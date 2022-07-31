Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, July 31

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: MLB Detroit at Toronto, 12:05 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m. - -

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (hand) headed to IL Seattle Mariners All-Star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Saturday's win over the Houston Astros, is headed to the injured list. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-RODRIGUEZ-INJURY, Field Level Media - - Mets RHP Jacob deGrom set to make 2022 debut Tuesday New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make his long-awaited season debut next week, manager Buck Showalter confirmed Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-DEGROM-DEBUT, Field Level Media - - Dodgers add newly acquired P Chris Martin to roster The Los Angeles Dodgers added reliever Chris Martin to the active roster and optioned fellow right-hander Jake Reed to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MARTIN, Field Level Media - -

Rays add trade acquisition David Peralta to active roster The Tampa Bay Rays added outfielder David Peralta to the active roster prior to their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-PERALTA-LOWE, Field Level Media - - - - NBA Legendary Celtics center Bill Russell dies at 88 Hall of Fame center Bill Russell passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88, according to his official Twitter account. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-RUSSELL, Field Level Media - - - -

NFL Reports: Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) to see specialist Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will consult with a specialist about a knee injury that has sidelined him at the start of training camp, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-JEFFERSON, Field Level Media - - Packers QB Aaron Rodgers loving underdog rookie WR Aaron Rodgers' penchant for donning his GM cap persists even after the Packers paid up to keep the Green Bay quarterback content. FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-RODGERS-DOUBS, Field Level Media - - - -

WNBA Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m. Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. - - Fever G Kelsey Mitchell (foot) to miss rest of season Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot, the team announced. BASKETBALL-WNBA-IND-MITCHELL, Field Level Media - - - - MLS Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m. - - - -

MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Road Course, 2:30 p.m. - - - - FIGHTING Julianna Pena sees surgeon after loss in UFC 277 Julianna Pena needed immediate medical attention following a devastating loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of Saturday's UFC 277 in Dallas. FIGHTING-UFC-PENA-UFC-277, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF PGA -- Rocket Mortgage Classic Women's Scottish Open LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster - - - - TENNIS ATP -- Umag, Croatia; Atlanta WTA -- Warsaw, Poland; Prague, Czech Republic - - - -

ESPORTS LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America) - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)