Soccer-England clinch Women's Euro with 2-1 extra time win over Germany

England beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 00:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first ever major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

England forward Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a beautiful chipped finish, moments after coming on as a substitute. However, that was cancelled out by Germany's Lina Magull who fired in an equaliser from close range 17 minutes later. The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes to take it into extra time. The sides could not be separated until 110th minute when England forward Chloe Kelly reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner and poked in the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

