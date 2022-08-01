Left Menu

Cycling at CWG: Mayuri Lute finishes 18th in women's 500m time trial final

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 00:35 IST
Mayuri Lute finished way back in the 18th position in the women's 500m time trial final as Indian cyclists continued to struggle at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Lute clocked 36.868s to end near the bottom of the 20-cyclist final.

Australia's Kristina Clonan took the gold in 33.234s.

Another Indian, Vishavjeet Singh did not finish his men's 15km scratch race final.

Earlier in the day, top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event.

The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance.

Laitonjam had earlier finished 13th in the qualifying round after clocking 10.012 at the Lee Valley Velo Park here.

His teammates David Beckham (10.120) and Esow Alben (10.361) finished 18th and 23rd in the qualifying round.

Laitonjam had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in New Delhi in June.

