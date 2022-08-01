QUOTES-Soccer-Reactions to England winning Women's Euros

Reaction to England winning the Women's European Championship final on Sunday to claim their first major title in front of a record crowd on home soil. ENGLAND FORWARD CHLOE KELLY

"Thank you to every single person. Honestly, it's amazing. This is what dreams are made of," Kelly told the BBC. "It's unbelievable. To be here and score the winner, these girls are special, this manager is special. This is amazing. I just want to celebrate now."

ENGLAND COACH SARINA WIEGMAN "I think we really made a change. I think this tournament has done so much for the game but also for society and women in society in England but I also think in Europe and across the world and I hope that will make a (bigger) change too."

ENGLAND CAPTAIN LEAH WILLIAMSON "I just can't stop crying. We talk, we talk and we talk and we finally (did) it. You know what? The kids are alright. This is the proudest moment of my life. Listen, the legacy of this tournament is the change in society."

ENGLAND DEFENDER LUCY BRONZE "This will probably sink in at the end of my career. The younger players probably think this (winning trophies) is normal. We have got to go and win the World Cup now."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER IAN WRIGHT "I can't put into words how much work has gone into this. I'm so proud, I can't believe it!"

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL ALEX SCOTT "I walked past that trophy in 2009 and it lived with me forever. I'm so pleased that these England girls don't have to experience that. It's a great day."

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL GARY NEVILLE "What the Lionesses have just done is amazing and so damned bloody hard to do. A seismic moment for Sport in this country! Well done to you all."

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph."

TOTTENHAM STRIKER HARRY KANE "Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing Lionesses, Ella Toone take a bow for that finish too."

"THREE LIONS" SINGER DAVID BADDIEL "Home. In fact it's come home. A sentence I thought I'd never write. I've gone. Thank you Lionesses."

BRITAIN'S QUEEN ELIZABETH II "The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations. It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today." (Compiled by Tommy Lund and Aadi Nair, Editing by Toby Davis/Peter Rutherford)

