Left Menu

Soccer-Nice sign Welsh midfielder Ramsey

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:39 IST
Soccer-Nice sign Welsh midfielder Ramsey

Nice have signed Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, the French Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Ramsey, 31 recently left Italian club Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal midfielder's contract by mutual agreement. He became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011, aged 20, and earned 75 international caps.

He was part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022