Soccer-Nice sign Welsh midfielder Ramsey
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:39 IST
Nice have signed Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, the French Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
Ramsey, 31 recently left Italian club Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal midfielder's contract by mutual agreement. He became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011, aged 20, and earned 75 international caps.
He was part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
