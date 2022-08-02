Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Alonso's Aston move is a surprise that also makes sense

Fernando Alonso's switch from Renault-owned Alpine to Formula One rivals Aston Martin in 2023 came as a surprise announcement on Monday but it also makes sense. The speed of the deal was perhaps the biggest shock, with Aston Martin wasting no time in replacing one of the sport's greats, four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, with another.

Soccer-'Game changers' - Williamson lauds team mates as England celebrate Euros win

England captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses had inspired women and young girls up and down the country as her team celebrated their Euro 2022 triumph in central London on Monday following their 2-1 extra-time win over Germany the day before. Sarina Wiegman's side showed off the trophy in front of thousands of hollering fans less than a day after they captured their first major title by eclipsing record eight-time European champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Cycling-Colombian Lopez provisionally reinstated by Astana after probe

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez has been provisionally reinstated by his Astana-Qazaqstan team after an internal suspension following media reports linking him to a drug trafficking case in Spain. Spanish website Ciclo21 reported last month that police in Spain were scrutinising his connections to Marcos Maynar, a professor at the University of Extremadura who is under investigation for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.

Golf-PGA Tour announces record prize money for upcoming season

The PGA Tour announced record prize money for the 2022-23 season on Monday, with eight invitationals offering "elevated" purses between $15 million and $25 million. The move comes as the circuit is fighting back against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has led to the defection of several high-profile players on multi-million dollar deals, including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson.

Athletics-Gemili parts way with American coach Reider

Britain's Adam Gemili has parted ways with American coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, the sprinter's agent confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Reider is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport - an independent body that deals with allegations of abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports - following multiple complaints.

NFL-Browns quarterback Watson faces six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces a six-game suspension for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy after allegations of sexual misconduct, an independent disciplinary officer said Monday. Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson said in her decision that Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy "in various ways" but did not impose a fine.

Motor racing-Verstappen's second F1 title is merely a matter of when

Max Verstappen can enjoy Formula One's August break knowing that it is now surely a question of where he wins his second title rather than whether. The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, after 13 of 22 races and that is the kind of margin -- more than three race wins -- that simply does not get overturned in grand prix racing.

Games-'Love triangle' creating waves for Australia in Games pool

Australian swimmers have swept the podium, broken world records, set milestones and won a mountain of medals at the Commonwealth Games pool but all anyone wants to talk about is a supposed 'love triangle' with golden girl Emma McKeon at the centre. Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and singer turned swimmer Cody Simpson (once romantically linked to American rocker Miley Cyrus) are the other two players in this frothy affaire de coeur that has been tabloid fodder for some time in Australia.

A year after Olympic defection, Belarusian sprinter dreams of 2024 Paris Games

One year ago, sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's life was upended when she refused to board a plane back to her native Belarus after being kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics by her team. What began as a controversy over Tsimanouskaya's entry in the 4x400 metres relay snowballed into a defection that became one of the biggest stories of the Games and highlighted the pressure Belarusian athletes face for challenging authority.

Golf-Donald replaces Stenson as Europe Ryder Cup captain

Former world number one Luke Donald has been named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup to replace Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Stenson was removed as captain last month, hours before the Swede announced he was joining the lucrative Saudi-backed series and Englishman Donald later told Golf Week he would love to take over.

