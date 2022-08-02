Left Menu

NFL-Seven-times F1 champion Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group

"He (Hamilton) is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport," Walton said in a statement on behalf of Walton-Penner family ownership group. "His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization." The Broncos are three-times Super Bowl champions.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:11 IST
NFL-Seven-times F1 champion Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, the team announced on Tuesday. Britain's Hamilton, who drives for the Mercedes F1 team, is the latest to join the Broncos ownership after former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The Broncos and the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, in June entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the team in a deal reportedly worth $4.65 billion, a record for an American sports franchise. "He (Hamilton) is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport," Walton said in a statement on behalf of Walton-Penner family ownership group.

"His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization." The Broncos are three-times Super Bowl champions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022