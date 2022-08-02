Ultimate Kho Kho announces fixtures for inaugural season
Mumbai Khiladis and Gujarat Giants will be battling it out before Chennai Quick Guns face Telugu Yoddhas on the opening day of Ultimate Kho Kho's inaugural season. On Tuesday, the schedule for the season was released.
The first season of the tournament featuring six teams will take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge, Pune.
All the teams will play twice against each other during the 30-match league stage, which will continue till August 31, with Top-4 teams progressing into the playoffs.
The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be played on September 2, while Qualifier 2 will take place on September 3. The final is scheduled for September 4.
