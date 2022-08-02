CWG MEDAL TALLY

Medal tally on the fifth day of the competition at the Commonwealth Games here.

With 12 medals -- five gold, four silver and three bronze -- India is currently at the sixth spot.

Country -- Gold Silver Bronze – Total 1. Australia 32 22 25 79 2. England 25 27 14 66 3. New Zealand 13 7 5 25 4. Canada 8 11 18 37 5. South Africa 5 4 4 13 6 India 5 4 3 12 7 Scotland 2 8 14 24 8 Wales 2 2 8 12 9 Malaysia 2 2 3 7 10 Cyprus 2 1 4 7 11 Nigeria 2 1 2 5 12 Singapore 1 3 1 5 13 Trinidad and Tobago 1 1 1 3 14 Samoa 1 1 0 2 15 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 15 Uganda 1 0 0 1 17 Northern Ireland 0 2 3 5 18 Fiji 0 2 1 3 19 Kenya 0 1 1 2 19 Mauritius 0 1 1 2 21 Guernsey 0 1 0 1 21 Papua New Guinea 0 1 0 1 21 Tanzania 0 1 0 1 21 The Gambia 0 1 0 1 25 Malta 0 0 1 1 25 Namibia 0 0 1 1 25 Nauru 0 0 1 1 25 Sri Lanka 0 0 1 1 PTI NRB AT AT

