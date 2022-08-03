Left Menu

Cricket-India captain Rohit hopes to be fit for fourth T20

Rohit retired hurt on 11 in the second over of the Indian innings after experiencing discomfort. India still chased down the victory target with one over to spare after opener Suryakumar Yadav smashed 76 to put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

Cricket-India captain Rohit hopes to be fit for fourth T20
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

India captain Rohit Sharma is optimistic he will be fit for Saturday's fourth Twenty20 International against West Indies after suffering a back spasm in their seven-wicket victory in Basseterre on Tuesday. Rohit retired hurt on 11 in the second over of the Indian innings after experiencing discomfort.

India still chased down the victory target with one over to spare after opener Suryakumar Yadav smashed 76 to put the visitors 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. "It is okay at the moment," Rohit said.

"We've got a few days between (now and) the next game, so hopefully I should be okay." The teams move to Lauderhill, Florida, for the last two matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

