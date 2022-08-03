Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Japan's Osaka makes winning return, sets up Gauff showdown

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka returned to action for the first time since May with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 win over Zheng Qinwen at the Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday, setting up a mouth-watering clash against teenage American Coco Gauff. Japan's Osaka suffered a left Achilles injury in the lead-up to the French Open, where she lost in the opening round before pulling out of Wimbledon.

Motor racing-Piastri's future has echoes from Formula One's past

Oscar Piastri's shock rejection of Alpine's offer of a 2023 seat carries an echo of past Formula One bombshells, although none involving someone quite so young and inexperienced as the Australian. Comparisons have been made to Benetton swooping on a young Michael Schumacher after one race with Jordan in 1991, or Jenson Button's 2004 contract mess when he tried to leave BAR for Williams.

Soccer-Semi-automated offside technology to be used in Champions League, UEFA Super Cup

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in the Champions League this season after being introduced for next week's UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. The system, which uses special cameras that will track body points on players, will be used for the Super Cup in Helsinki and then from the Champions League group stage.

MLB roundup: Padres cap big day with doubleheader sweep

Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rockies and a sweep of a day-night doubleheader. Grisham, who hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in the Padres' 13-5 win in the opener, drove a hanging breaking pitch from Alex Colome into the right field seats. It was the first homer allowed this season by Colome (2-4), who was making his 42nd appearance.

Baseball-Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94

Vin Scully, one of baseball's most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers' games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport's greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said.

NBA-Raptors to play two preseason games in Edmonton and Montreal

The Toronto Raptors will host the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz for preseason games in Edmonton and Montreal, the NBA said on Wednesday as its Canada Series returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The two games are part of a series aimed at growing the game in Canada and will tip off with Toronto, whose roster features reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, facing Utah on Oct. 2 in Edmonton.

Motor racing-Williams retain Albon in multi-year deal beyond 2023

British-born Thai driver Alex Albon will be staying at Williams beyond next season on a multi-year agreement, the Formula One team said on Wednesday. There was no word on his future team mate. The second seat is currently filled by Canadian Nicholas Latifi, with speculation he is likely to be replaced.

Tennis-Djokovic likely to miss U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccine status

There is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada. Djokovic has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

Games-Peaty rediscovers his spark after winning 50m breaststroke gold

England's Adam Peaty said winning 50 metres breaststroke gold at the Commonwealth Games had helped him rediscover his spark - just days after he said he had lost it. The 27-year-old triple Olympic gold medallist clocked 26.76 seconds on Tuesday to claim his first Commonwealth Games title in the event, ahead of Australia's Sam Williamson and Scotland's Ross Murdoch.

Exclusive: Coach Hammon, once a star in Russia, urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

A top coach for U.S. women's pro basketball who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner. Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who as a player spent years in Russia and won Olympic bronze for her adopted country, said it was upsetting to see a fellow member of the tight-knit women’s basketball community locked up for nearly six months. Washington says Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia.

