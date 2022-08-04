Left Menu

CWG 2022, Day 6: Tejaswin Shankar claims historic bronze in High Jump; judoka Tulika Maan wins silver for India

Indian contingent added five medals on Day 6- one silver and four bronze, taking their total to 18 (5 gold, 6 silver & 7 bronze).

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:14 IST
CWG 2022, Day 6: Tejaswin Shankar claims historic bronze in High Jump; judoka Tulika Maan wins silver for India
Saurav Ghosal and Tejaswin Shankar (Photo: Narendra Modi/ Team India- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

It was another fruitful day for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as Tejaswin Shankar created history with the first-ever medal for India in high jump. The Indian contingent added five medals on Day 6, one silver and four bronze, taking their total to 18 (5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze).

Shankar bagged the bronze medal to end the day on a high. While Judoka Tulika Maan clinched the silver medal in the women's 78 Kg category after facing a defeat against Scotland's Sarah Adlington. It was India's third medal in Judo. Ace India squash star Saurav Ghosal delivered a stunning performance against England's James Willstrop to defeat him 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 as India win its first bronze in squash singles at Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Wrestlers Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze medals in their respective categories as India registered their best ever tally of 10 medals in Wrestling in the CWG. While in the team events, India women's hockey defeated Canada 4-3 to secure a place in the semifinals. While the men's hockey team totally overpowered Canada 8-0 in the group stage tie.

In cricket, the Indian women dominated Barbados with a 100-run win to seal a place in the semis. Four India boxers, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) entered the semifinal events in their respective categories and assured medals for India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022