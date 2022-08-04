Mamata congratulates Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in CWG squash
Heartfelt congratulations to him. All the best for your future endeavours Banerjee tweeted.World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against Englands James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off on Wednesday.It was Ghosals second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated squash player from the state Saurav Ghosal for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ghosal's feat will inspire countrymen, she said.
"Another proud moment for all of us as Saurav Ghosal from West Bengal wins the bronze medal in squash at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will be an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavors!" Banerjee tweeted.
