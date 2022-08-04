Odd News Roundup: Soccer-Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-08-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts

Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The club have told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

