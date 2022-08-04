Left Menu

CWG 2022: Boxer Sagar Ahlawat storms into semi-finals with 5-0 win over Keddy Evans Agnes

The Indian defeated Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles via unanimous decision 5-0 to reach the semi-finals, assuring India of a medal.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 92kg quarter-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday, thereby confirming a medal for India. The Indian defeated Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles via unanimous decision 5-0 to reach the semi-finals, assuring India of a medal.

Ahlawat eased into the bout after landing some big left punches early but Agnes showed a determined front, landing a few shots of his own. Agnes came out strong in the second round and stayed busy pushing the Indian to the ropes. But Ahlawat though counter-punched his way out of the clinch in the second round.

The third round of the match was one-sided as Ahlawat handled Agnes throughout and easily emerged the victor by unanimous decision. Earlier in the day, Amit Panghal advanced to the semi-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg. The Indian defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarter-finals match at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull.

Ahlawat joined Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal, and Jaismine Lomboria on the list of Indian boxers who have assured at least a bronze medal. (ANI)

