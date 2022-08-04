Left Menu

Soccer-Konate to miss start of the season due to injury

The French international, 23, was forced off the field after picking up a knock during the second half of Sunday's 3-0 loss to the French side. "Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won't be too long," Konate wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2GNZooF3h.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:14 IST
Soccer-Konate to miss start of the season due to injury

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate is set to miss the start of the new season after sustaining an injury during a friendly against Strasbourg at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The French international, 23, was forced off the field after picking up a knock during the second half of Sunday's 3-0 loss to the French side.

"Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won't be too long," Konate wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2GNZooF3h. "In the meantime, I will be doing my best to come back even stronger and supporting the boys."

Konate played 29 times in all competitions last season since joining from RB Leipzig in May 2021 as Juergen Klopp's side finished a point behind Manchester City in the league and reached the Champions League final. Liverpool will begin their league campaign at newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global
4
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022