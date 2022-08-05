Left Menu

Golf-Borrowed clothes maketh the woman: Jessica Korda finds form at Muirfield

"If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I'd deeply appreciate it," Korda told reporters on Thursday. Korda, who has six victories on the LPGA Tour, borrowed outfits from other players, including her sister and world number three Nelly Korda, for the practice days but was relieved to get a new set of clothes from sponsor Footjoy ahead of the first round.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 10:11 IST
As a professional golfer Jessica Korda is used to living out of a suitcase but the American has had to borrow clothes from her rivals at the Women's British Open in Scotland this week after her luggage failed to arrive from Zurich. Korda, who shot an opening round of five-under-par 66 for second place at Muirfield, said her suitcase carrying clothes, hats and hand warmers is stranded at Zurich airport.

The 29-year-old trails 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno by one shot. "If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I'd deeply appreciate it," Korda told reporters on Thursday.

Korda, who has six victories on the LPGA Tour, borrowed outfits from other players, including her sister and world number three Nelly Korda, for the practice days but was relieved to get a new set of clothes from sponsor Footjoy ahead of the first round. "Monday, I wore Megan Khang's pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister's pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee's pants. And today I'm wearing FootJoy pants," she said.

"I gave up on it by Wednesday. If it comes here, great, but if not, it is what it is."

