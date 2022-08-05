Left Menu

Soccer-Women's Euros win propels England to fourth in FIFA rankings

Newly crowned women's European champions England rose to fourth in the latest FIFA rankings published on Friday, with four-times World Cup winners United States holding on to the top spot.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:33 IST
Soccer-Women's Euros win propels England to fourth in FIFA rankings
Representative Image

Newly crowned women's European champions England rose to fourth in the latest FIFA rankings published on Friday, with four-times World Cup winners United States holding on to the top spot. The rankings come after a busy month for women's football in which continental championships for Africa, North America, South America and Oceania took place alongside the Euros, as part of qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The United States won their ninth CONCACAF W Championship title in July to remain in first place, a spot they have occupied since 2017. England's Euros win on home soil pushed them up four spots from eighth, while runners-up Germany leapfrogged losing semi-finalists Sweden into second.

South Africa moved up to 54th off the back of their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, while Zambia, who reached the tournament's semi-finals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 23 places to 80th. Copa America Femenina winners Brazil remained in ninth place.

Joint World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand were 12th and 22nd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022