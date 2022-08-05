Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian lawn bowls team reaches semi-final in men's fours event

Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh and Dinesh Kumar represented India during the match

Representative Image. (Photo- Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Indian men's lawn bowls reached the semi-final of the men's fours category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating Canada in the quarterfinal on Friday. India defeated 13-time medalists Canada by a margin of 14-10 after 15 ends. Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh and Dinesh Kumar represented India during the match.

The Indian team was initially down by 5-1. But they scripted a brilliant comeback by end 9 and led by 9-7. From that point, there was no looking back for Team India as they won the game after 15 ends with a four-point lead. They will meet England in the semi-final.

Earlier, India's women's team lost to England in their women's pairs quarter-final. The India duo consisting of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia lost 14-18.

India has one medal in this discipline. The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event on Tuesday.

The action was back and forth between India and their opponents, who are among the best teams in the sport with 44 medals. India were represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match. India won the match by 17-10. Commonwealth Games started from July 28 in Birmingham and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

