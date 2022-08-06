Left Menu

Will try to perform better in upcoming competitions: Anshu Malik after winning silver medal at CWG 2022

Grappler Anshu Malik won the silver medal in the Women's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 01:56 IST
Anshu Malik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the silver medal win at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian wrestler Anshu Malik said that she will try to perform better in the upcoming events. Grappler Anshu Malik won the silver medal in the Women's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

Malik faced 3-7 defeat against Nigeria's Adekuoroye in the gold medal match. Malik bagged the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. "I'm happy that I won a silver medal for the country in my first Commonwealth Games. I thank PM Modi for always encouraging & motivating the players. I'll try to perform better in upcoming competitions," Anshu Malik told ANI.

Anshu Malik fought hard but was too defensive at the start of the bout and changed her tactics at the last minute to bounce back which allowed Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye to counterattack. Her Nigerian opponent was dominant throughout the match and took the match by pinning and rolling Malik out of the ring. India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

