CWG 2022: Got emotional when national anthem was played, says Sakshi Malik after clinching gold

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik clinched the country's third medal in the wrestling of the day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by defeating Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the women's freestyle 62 kg category on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 03:07 IST
Sakshi Malik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After claiming the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sakshi Malik said that she got emotional when the national anthem played after she won. Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik clinched the country's third medal in the wrestling of the day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by defeating Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the women's freestyle 62 kg category on Friday.

"This time I just wanted to win gold. I gave my best and I am very happy. I got emotional when the national anthem was played after my win," Sakshi Malik told ANI. Talking about the match, the Canadian Gonzalez was dominating the match initially as she gained a 0-4 lead in the first period. Then in the second period, Malik scripted an entire comeback to equal the scores 4-4 and won the match via fall. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

Malik entered the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. Sakshi Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via fall in the quarterfinal of the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals.

India have now won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

