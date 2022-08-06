Athletics-Poland's Andrejczyk to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

Poland's Tokyo Olympics javelin silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk will be sidelined for the rest of the season to recover from a serious shoulder injury, she said on Friday. The 26-year-old will miss her home Diamond League event in Chorzow on Saturday as well as the European Championships, which start on Aug. 15.

"Unfortunately, my body has completely stopped listening to me and I am no longer able to do something about it so I am cancelling tomorrow's start as well as the rest of the season," Andrejczyk said in a post on social media. She said in July after a disappointing performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where she did not reach the finals, that she had been unable to train regularly this year due to a tear in her shoulder joint.

Andrejczyk, who has sustained the same injury before, added that the pain was so severe she had to wait two weeks to return to training after practising her throwing as she could not lift her hand afterwards. The Pole said at the time she had not decided whether to have more surgery as she feared it could end her career.

