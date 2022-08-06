South Africa beats Ireland in 2nd T20 and takes series

A quickfire 39 from Heinrich Klaasen and five wickets for Wayne Parnell ensured South Africa won the second Twenty20 against Ireland by 44 runs.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, South Africa made 182-6 and opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 42 from 40 balls. Ireland was all out for 138 with seven deliveries remaining.

Hendricks was bowled by Gareth Delany with the first ball of the 12th over and the spinner dismissed Aiden Markram for 27 two balls later to reduce South Africa to 85-4.

However, Klaasen and captain David Miller put on 71 for the fifth wicket to set their side on the way to a competitive total. Miller, 32 not out, smashed three sixes and Klaasen hit two maximums and five boundaries before departing for 39.

Ireland's reply got off to a nightmare start as Paul Stirling and captain Andrew Balbirnie were dismissed by Parnell without scoring and only four batters reached double figures.

Harry Tector top-scored with 34 from 31 balls but the most entertaining innings came from Barry McCarthy as he smashed 32 off 19 balls before being last man out in the 19th over.

