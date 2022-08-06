Indian wrestlers have demonstrated incredible form at CWG: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Mohit Grewal on Saturday on winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham and said Indian grapplers have put up an incredible show in the tournament.Grewal ensured that India had a medal in all categories in wrestling on Friday, winning the 125-kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style as Indian grapplers grabbed six medals, including three gold, at the Commonwealth Games.Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Mohit Grewal on Saturday on winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham and said Indian grapplers have put up an incredible show in the tournament.
Grewal ensured that India had a medal in all categories in wrestling on Friday, winning the 125-kg bronze play-off to cap a successful day in style as Indian grapplers grabbed six medals, including three gold, at the Commonwealth Games.
''Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Commonwealth
- Birmingham
- Bronze
- Indian
- Commonwealth Games
- India
ALSO READ
Games-Titmus over COVID and looking for speed in Birmingham pool
Twin blow for South Africa ahead of Commonwealth Games
We are aiming for gold at Commonwealth Games: Smriti Mandhana
Britain's Queen Elizabeth not due to attend Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Excitement ahead of CWG 2022 increases in Birmingham as games come closer