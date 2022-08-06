Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian men's fours team strikes silver in lawn bowls final

The men's fours team of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar suffered defeat against Northern Ireland 5-18 in a tense and thrilling final at Victoria Park.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:34 IST
CWG 2022: Indian men's fours team strikes silver in lawn bowls final
Indian men's fours team (Photo: SAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian men's fours team clinched the silver medal in the lawn bowls final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. The men's fours team of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar suffered defeat against Northern Ireland 5-18 in a tense and thrilling final at Victoria Park.

The Indian lawn bowl quartet claimed a historic silver medal for India in Birmingham. At the beginning of the match, India were unable to control the first five ends of the lawn bowls men's fours gold medal match and trailed by six points against Northern Ireland. India scored the only point in the match so far in the fifth end.

After the end of 10, Northern Ireland were in control of the final as they lead the Indian unit by a score of 12-5. Northern Ireland earned another point to push further ahead in the final of the men's fours lawn bowl event as they lead 13-5 in end 11. At that time, Northern Ireland were running away with the fixture as they established a firm lead at 17-5.

Northern Ireland won the gold medal in the men's fours lawn bowl event as they marched past India in the final with a score of 18-5. Earlier they defeated England 13-12 in a tense and thrilling semi-final at Victoria Park.

The Indian women's fours team won the historic gold medal in this edition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022