Teen surfer Kishore Kumar shines in Covelong Classic

Young surfer Kishore Kumar on Saturday made it into the semis of the Men's Open Category and International Men's Open category by topping his quarterfinals rounds in Covelong Classic surfing festival at Kovalam near here.

The 14-year-old Kishore earned the highest points (12.17) in quarterfinals among all the surfers and booked a spot in the semifinals to be held on August 7 followed by the finals. The other surfers who qualified for semis are Ajeesh Ali (11.04), Manikandan D (11.0), Nithishvarun T (8.43), Surya P (8.27) and Sanjaikumar S (7.90).

Sri Lankan surfers Lakshita, Lesita and Praneet were joined by Kishore, Ajeesh, Sanjaikumar, Harish and Nitishvarun in the quarterfinals of the international men open category. The surfing national championship is part of the Covelong Surf, Music and Fitness festival.

