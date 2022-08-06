Rugby Brilliant Boks bag biggest win over All Blacks in 94 years

Left Menu

New Zealand managed a late try through flanker Shannon Frizell, but it is a fifth defeat in their last six tests that will pile more pressure on head coach Ian Foster, especially with the manner of a loss in a game they never looked like winning.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scored his first international try and was then red carded as South Africa piled more misery on struggling New Zealand with a comfortable 26-10 victory in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. The Springboks were more dominant than the scoreline suggests as they bossed the set-piece and breakdown, with hooker Malcolm Marx particularly devastating in the latter in his 50th test.

Replacement back Willie le Roux also crossed for a try and flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked 17 points for the home side, who recorded their biggest win over the All Blacks since 1928 despite finishing the game with 14 players after Arendse was sent-off for a dangerous tackle in the air on 75 minutes. New Zealand managed a late try through flanker Shannon Frizell, but it is a fifth defeat in their last six tests that will pile more pressure on head coach Ian Foster, especially with the manner of a loss in a game they never looked like winning.

