Soccer-Leipzig slip up in Bundesliga start with 1-1 draw at Stuttgart

Updated: 07-08-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:22 IST
RB Leipzig dropped points at the start of their Bundesliga season, drawing 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday despite taking the lead and missing a bagful of chances in the second half. Leipzig, who last week lost 5-3 to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, got off to a flying start with 2021/22 Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku slotting in for the lead in the eighth minute.

They gradually eased off and Suttgart found space to attack, with Naouirou Ahamada's strike from the edge of the box levelling in the 31st minute with France's youth international first career goal. Leipzig, who finished fourth last season and won the German Cup, pushed forward after the break but were left wondering how they failed to score in a one-sided second half.

